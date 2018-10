× Artist Elliot From talks shoes, art and Blackhawks

Accomplished artist and fellow Bradley graduate Elliot From stops by in-studio to talk art and giving with Pete and Jane.

Elliot is best known for his celebrated connection to the 3-time Stanley Cup winning Chicago Blackhawks with whom he has had an ongoing business relationship for the last 5 years, but he also talks about his amazing work with non-profit charities and his new work in artistic footwear.