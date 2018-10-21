× Andrea Thome is fighting to Stop Sterigenics: “They need to rethink the way they’re doing business”

Dave Hoekstra visits with author and former TV journalist Andrea Thome, who talks about her efforts to fight carcinogenic pollution from the Sterigenics chemical plant in Willowbrook, why she has taken such a personal stake in the battle, how the Illinois legislature fits into the discussion, and more. She also talks about her career writing romantic novels, and working as a TV news/sports reporter in Cleveland, where she met her husband, beloved HOF slugger Jim Thome.