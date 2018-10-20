× WGN Nightside | Paul Lisnek and Erik Runge talk politics, comedy, mind reading and more

Tonight on WGN Nightside:

WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek and WGN Radio’ Eric Runge co-host the Nightside and it’s a show you won’t want to miss!

Legendary CNN anchor Candy Crowley is on the line to talk about the death of Jamal Khashoggi and what it means for journalists abroad and at home.

The cast of the mockumentary “Studio B” drops by the studio to turn WGN into a comedic madhouse, including a fully improvised freestyle rap from cast member Marcel Wilks.

Mind reader Mark Toland uses his award-winning powers of deduction to guess birthdays, playing cards and even gets a caller to guess his phone password.

And to cap off the show, wine/champagne expert Charles Stanfield joins in to taste wine and teach Paul and Erik how to pair the right wines with food and enjoy wine more overall.