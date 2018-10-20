× OTL #627: The legacy of fair housing, Shifting household wealth in Chicago, The Walls of Harrow House

Mike Stephen visits the Oak Park River Forest Museum to learn about the legacy of the Fair Housing Ordinance in Oak Park, discusses the impact of shifting wealth in Chicago households with Geoff Smith of the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University, and gets a peek into the Halloween-themed theater show called The Walls of Harrow House. The local music this week comes from the Alpine Subs.

