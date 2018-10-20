× Matt Bubala Full Show 10-19-18

We are here for the conversation…and stay for the Pappanino’s pizza! On this full show podcast, Matt, Roger and Jess talk about the possibility for snow on Halloween. Listeners call in and share their thoughts. Throughout the show, Roger updates us on the Mega Millions. So far, no-one has won ye and it is up to $1.6 billion. We talk about how winning the lottery can change your life….and the gang brainstorms about fun trips to take. At 1:30 a.m., Dr. Ashley Donnelly, Telecommunications Professor at Ball State University discusses new Halloween movies. Kim Bellware joins Matt in-studio at 2:30 a.m. In addition to politics, we discuss updates on the missing Washington Post journalist Kamal Khashoggi where reports are confirming he is dead. Listeners call in and share their thoughts on Sears filing for bankruptcy and memories of a Sears Wish Book.