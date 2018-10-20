× Journalist Kim Bellware talks politics, importance of voting in the coming weeks

Journalist and friend of The Matt Bubala Show , Kim Bellware discuss an array of topics. Bellware joins Matt live in-studio for some fun and serious conversation. Throughout the 2 a.m. hour, Kim gives us a perspective on the Jason Van Dkye trial, the race for governor, the mayoral election and Amara Enyia, who just recently got endorsed by Chance the Rapper. We talk about major celebs like Taylor Swift, who recently went public about her thoughts on voting. Kim discusses why historically younger people don’t vote and listeners share their thoughts.

In addition to the world of politics, Matt, Jess, Roger and Kim talk kayaking, bad celebrity tippers, the Mega Millions and dog Halloween costumes.

For more information on Bellware’s work, check out the latest Chicago Magazine out now or follow her on Twitter.