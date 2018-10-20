× Dining Out Loud: “Penny In Paris (Via Chicago)”

Penny checks out the classic Chicago spot Bistro Campagne, the restaurant founded by the late Michael Altenberg. Mike professes his love for the dreamy Emmanuel Macron. Penny ignores this love (or thinks Mike is crazy – it’s hard to tell). Mike and Penny find common ground over their passion for organ meats. They tell you where to find the best French onion soup in Chicago and discuss the most Instagrammable French dish. For Penny’s super detailed dining notes and much more go to www.DOLpodcast.com