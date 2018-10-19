× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/19/18: Car2Go’s Success, Effectiveness of Political Yard Signs, & Holiday Hiring Begins

Bike and scooter sharing has been relatively successful around the country and Andrea Hanis learned that the sharing model is also working pretty well with Car2Go. Jon Hansen (filling in for Steve Bertrand) then checked in with Kate Thayer who questioned if political signs in people’s front yards actually work at influencing votes, Jack Lavin is working with Chicago companies that are driving more disability inclusion in businesses, and Andrew Challenger has noticed a huge uptick in seasonal hiring before the holiday shopping time.