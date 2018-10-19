× The Opening Bell 10/19/18: If Things Are Moving Along Smoothly In The Economy, What’s Next?

Hold onto your hats because the volatility is back! Steve Grzanich checked in with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management). The big spikes in the market were the focus this week, but Paul shared why many consumers are beginning to catch up with the worries sitting in the back of their minds (pnolte@kingsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) shed some light on why despite United Airlines reporting very positive earnings, they continue to hike ticket prices for flights.