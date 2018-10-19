Max Weinberg, left, and Bruce Springsteen perform in concert with the E Street Band during their The River Tour 2016 at the Royal Farms Arena on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
The E Street Band Member Max Weinberg: “It’s not a concert; it’s a party”
The E Street Band Member Max Weinberg joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to talk about why he started playing music, and about when his passion for music started. See him Saturday at S.P.A.C.E in Evanston as he drums with his new band, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox.