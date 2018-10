× SwipeSense is improving hospital efficiency and sanitation

SwipeSense founder Mert Iseri joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk sanitation in hospitals. SwipeSense is like a GPS tracker for the inside of hospitals, making sure nurses stay sanitized and that the hospital runs as smoothly as possible.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

