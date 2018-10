× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.19.18: Bad Halloween Candy

What’s your least favorite halloween candy? Candy corn and black licorice seemed to be the leaders in the clubhouse. Stay tuned for follow up research. Dan Ponce stopped by with his latest album, Retrofit. Lou Manfredini is serving mimosas tomorrow and Coach Fitz was in high school the last time Dave Eanet did a game at Rutgers.