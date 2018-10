× Space expert Rod Pyle on last week’s emergency landing, the Webb telescope and First Man

Rod Pyle is an award winning writer and speaker on space.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, they discuss the implications and ramifications of last week’s emergency landing, the status of the Webb telescope and his thoughts on First Man.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)