How can we get Chicago's homeless off the streets and into shelters?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, Justin speaks with Sol Flores, the founding Executive Director of La Casa Norte, the top organization serving homeless youth and families in Chicago. Sol talks about La Casa Norte’s mission, the amount of CPS children that don’t have a home, the importance of realizing that homelessness is not an identity, how the private sector can help Chicago’s homeless and if we are seeing a change in the way government approaches homelessness.