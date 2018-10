The Bill & Wendy Show broadcast live from Treetime in Lake Barrington on Friday, October 19, 2018 for the annual Treetime-Goodwill Tree Trade-In Drive!

Every October, Treetime partners with Goodwill to collect donations of gently-used artificial Christmas trees. Those trees are then brought to area Goodwill stores where they are available for purchase during the holiday season. The monies from selling these donated trees provides training and job opportunities within the community.