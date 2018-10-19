× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures fill in for John Williams 10.18.18: Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, Max Weinberg

As Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures sit in for John Williams, they invite mayoral candidate Paul Vallas into the studio, to talk about his views on balancing a budget, and crime in Chicago. Then, Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary, or Mr. Wonderful, joins the show to talk about what makes a great entrepreneur, and the true goal when aspiring to start a business. Max Weinberg of The E Street Band and Max Weinberg’s Jukebox talks about his coming Evanston show and about why he started in music. Finally, Pete, Jane, Elif and Violeta give you what’s going on this weekend.