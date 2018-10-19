× “Indigo Girl” Amy Ray is coming to Chicago’s Old Town School of Music, Chicago Trib Cartoonist Scott Stantis and Author/Historian Adam Selzer | Full Show (Oct 18th)

Tonight on the show! “Indigo Girl” Amy Ray is coming to Chicago’s Old Town School of Music so we welcome her on to talk about her background and where she’s taking her new sound. See her live at The Old Town School of Music on Nov 15th — Visit https://www.oldtownschool.org for tickets. We also welcome back Chicago Trib Cartoonist Scott Stantis after a brief vacation to talk about the recent political news. And to give us insight into Chicago haunts and more we welcome author and historian Adam Selzer.

