× How to enjoy better wine with Winestyr

Winestyr co-founders Scott Washburn and Bob Wilson join Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to drink wine. Headquartered in Chicago, Winestyr sends its members expertly curated wine right to the front door. Scott’s been a member for years, and he’d sell a kidney to keep his subscription going.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

Now you can listen to Technori on Spotify!