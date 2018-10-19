Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: October 19

Posted 3:48 PM, October 19, 2018, by
Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, Golden Girls, Golden Girls Cereal, Fake Moon, Chinese, Buffalo Wild Wings, BBQ Pumpkin Sauce, Halloween, Legalization Day in Canada, Marijuana, Weed, THC, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, UK, Dutchess, Pregnant,  Baby, Jon Hamm, Youtube,  Google, Trends, 2018, Mason Vera Paine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, Trends Expert, Justin Burr, WGNRadio.com, Youtube,  MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, Youtube, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle

Google (Photo Provided By: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Top viewed Youtube video is:  Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Jon Hamm

 

 