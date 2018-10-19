× Crazy Yoda Facts

We’re bringing the galaxy far far away closer to you this week as we open up the RFR Voice Mail hotline to hear what you think about THE MANDALORIAN, STAR WARS RESISTANCE, SOLO and more. We continue to go down the rabbit hole in an attempt to discover the identity of the “New” Wilhelm Scream with some fresh evidence in our latest Investigative Report. Plus, Dominic Monaghan talks about his road to Episode IX, Star Wars in Pop Culture spotlights Family Guy, we look at a compilation of crazy Yoda facts and more.