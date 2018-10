× Comedian Bobby Slayton Slays the crowd at Treetime

In preparation for the yuletide joy, Comedian Bobby Slayton brings a sleigh filled with laughs to the Treetime audience.

Catch him live at Zanies

Friday, October 19-20

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m