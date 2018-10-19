× City Club of Chicago: Kwame Raoul

October 19, 2018

Kwame Raoul – Democratic Candidate for Attorney General

Kwame Raoul

Kwame Raoul started his legal career nearly 25 years ago as a prosecutor in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, handling child welfare cases, prosecuting violent criminals and helping crime victims access resources and exercise their rights. He continued to practice as a labor and employment attorney for the City Colleges of Chicago. Kwame currently serves as a partner in the health law group of Quarles & Brady.

As a role model for his public service, Kwame looks to his father, who was a community physician for 30 years on Chicago’s South Side. He made house calls and never turned away a patient who was unable to pay. Inspired by his compassion and ethic of service, Kwame will continue fighting for the rights of Illinoisans as their next Attorney General.