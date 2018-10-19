× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.19.18: Ho, Ho, Ho- It’s Treetime

Today Bill and Wendy broadcasts live from Treetime in Lake Barrington.

It’s tree trade-in time and Pat Boelter joins the duo to talk about donating trees to Goodwill, Comedian/Actor Bobby Slayton brings pre-holiday laughs before hitting the stage at Zanies and Joe and Laurie Kane shares tree design ideas from Treetime Christmas Creations.

Santa takes time out of his always busy schedule to spread peace and love as we prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.