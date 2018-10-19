× “Arts in the Dark Parade”, Community Glue helps shape communities, The Political Round Table and “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Oct 19th)

Tonight on the show! We welcome the team from “Arts in the Dark Parade” (Sharene Shariatzadeh – President and CEO of LUMA8) which is a festive and enchanting nighttime Halloween Parade along the iconic State St. on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 6 PM – 8 PM, that will showcase the creativity of Chicago’s diverse cultural community and activate Halloween as the “artist’s holiday.” Then, from Community Glue (The Evanston Re-building warehouse) we bring on Carla Bruni to tell us the affect the organization is having on the community. And it’s Freak Out Friday! So, we welcome on our political Round Table of Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Eric Elk to verse on the latest political news. And of course, we play another exciting episode of “What’s That From?!” This week the crew takes on….The Exorcist.

