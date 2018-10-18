× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/18/18: Facebook’s “War Room”, Geiger Wealth Management, & Global C-Section Rates

Facebook making more headlines today with the implementation of their “war-room ” to fight against fake news and the election influences but Ian Sherr also touched on the case for Illinois deciding to sue the west coast company as well. Steve Bertrand then touched on the Sears pension situation with Bill Gegier, while the importance of inclusion is top of mind for Melissa Donaldson at Wintrust Financial, and Dr. Ties Boerma explained why c-section births are so popular in some countries compared to others.