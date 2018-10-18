Video: American Pinball combines magic and fun

Posted 9:50 PM, October 18, 2018, by

American Pinball builds classic pinball games by hand at their facility in Chicago’s northwest suburbs. Their Houdini game combines the magic and wonder of the legendary magician with the action and interactive fun of pinball. By basing their operation near Chicago, a center for pinball innovation, they look to create products that bring joy to the world.