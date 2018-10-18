× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 17 | Teaching consent: How to help our young people avoid sexual assault

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the #MeToo movement. And in light of the recent Senate hearings to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos are wondering what to tell their children about consent and assault.

Nicole Cushman is the executive director of Answer, an award-winning, national organization, providing sexuality education to millions of people every year. She talks about teaching our daughters and sons respect, and she offers resources like Amaze.org, Sexetc.org and www.scarleteen.com.

uh-PARENT-ly you can talk about consent much earlier and frame it in the context your kids can understand. Check out what this third-grade teacher in Los Angeles did with her class to begin talking about consent, tone and body language.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3557713/uh-parent-ly-ep-18_2018-10-17-231113.64kmono.mp3

Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.