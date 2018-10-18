× Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: “I Think They [The Federal Reserve] Do an Overall Very Very Solid Job”

Interest rates are on the rise, but Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) reiterated that historically these rates are very low so taking advantage of them while you can might be a good strategy. Steve Grzanich discussed the rates on the rise with The Associated Bank Thought Leader along with touching on how the way the US Treasury is managed can find it’s way to impacting American businesses.