'There has to be a reason why she's not there' – The latest on the investigation into missing Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs

The search continues in Barron County, Wisconsin for Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since her parents were found shot to death in the family home early Monday morning. Police believe Jayme was in the home when a 911 call was made. Investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information leading to the killer or killers.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with ABC News Crime and Terrorism Analyst Brad Garrett about the case.