The Mincing Rascals 10.18.18: Jamal Khashoggi death, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's goodbye, J.B. Pritzker, confining 10-year-olds

The Mincing Rascals are Patti Vasquez and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They start off questioning the president’s priorities in the wake of the murder of a Saudi Washington Post reporter by the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Then, the Rascals go on to discuss the mayor’s final budget speech, an emotional one, and the points they think his speech neglected to identify. They debate the possible impact from the racial discrimination lawsuit against J.B. Pritzker. And, the Rascals question the imprisonment of children as young as 10-years-old, after two 12-year-old boys were confined with gun charges.

Steve recommends watching “Barry” on HBO.

Scott recommends reading Dan Jones’ book, The Plantagenets: The Warrior Kings and Queens Who Made England.

Eric recommends “The Romanoffs” on Amazon Prime.

Patti recommends watching “The Woman in Black.”‘