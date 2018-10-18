The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street(10/18/18): Peach compote from Chef Nahabedian, Liz Warren’s foolish claims, and why we cry during TV shows

Peach preserves/compote from Chef Carrie Nahabedian (PHOTO: John Kass)

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 17 (10/18/18): John Kass reports from his dead garden on the foolishness of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a delicious peach preserves from Chef Carrie Nahabedian, Piers Morgan’s “man-shaming” James Bond, and why we cry during This is Us. Plus, Kasso reads notes from listeners.

