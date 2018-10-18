Among the executives attending the annual National Professional Football League meeting are, from left, Charles Bidwell, owner of the Chicago Cardinals; George Halas, owner-coach of the Chicago Bears; Bert Bell, owner-coach of the Philadelphia Eagles; Steve Owen, coach of the New York Giants; and Hartley Anderson, line coach of the Detroit Lions. The meeting is held in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 22, 1941. (AP Photo)
The author of “The League: How Five Rivals Created the NFL and Launched a Sports Empire” talks about the NFL’s simple origins
John Eisenberg joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his new book, The League: How Five Rivals Created the NFL and Launched a Sports Empire. The book is a great telling of how the NFL began as a haphazard collection of businesses squaring off on the gridiron, beginning with “Papa Bear” George Halas.