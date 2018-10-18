Comedian Darrell Hammond performs at the Comedy Cellar, Monday March 26, 2007 in New York. During a record 12 years on "Saturday Night Live," Hammond has provided pitch-perfect impressions of Donald Trump, Al Gore and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)
“Saturday Night Live” Legend Darrell Hammond: “I saw myself and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are so fat'”
Actor Darrell Hammond of Saturday Night Live joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to talk about how he sees himself on camera. Plus, they talk about Darrell’s unique condition of synesthesia and Darrell gives us one of his favorite impressions.