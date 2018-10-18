Roe Conn Full Show (10/18/18): Richard Roeper reviews “Halloween,” Tommy Chong goes to Canada…or not, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, October 18th:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a terrorism-related arrest in Chicago, former FBI Agent Brad Garrett breaks down the latest on the disappearances of journalist Jamal Khashoggi & teenager Jayme Closs, Ryan Burrow helps the gang set some ground rules for their group lottery ticket, WGN’s Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge has an update from Bears’ practice, the Top Five@5 features the Tommy Chong celebrating the legalization of marijuana in Canada, Richard Roeper reviews the new Halloween, and Tim King & Chris Zorich talk about the 12th Annual Aces Up! Charity Poker Tournament to benefit Urban Prep Academies.
