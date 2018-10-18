× Radio Personality Stephanie Miller says “VOTE!”; new Web series “Studio B” Premieres – meet the Writers; meet the star, Shame O’Regan of a new Play by writer of “War Horse,” called “Private Peaceful”

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain to chat about the importance of getting your voice heard thru voting. His guest is nationally recognized TV and talk show radio star Stephanie Miller; then a new Chicago-based web series of the flavor of the office or the series of Christopher Guest mockumentaries. Listen as director/writer Billy Bungeroth and Music director Julie B. Nichols talk about how the new series got created and how you all can watch it free of charge starting on October 22nd at studiobseries.com. Finally, the incredible Irish actor Shane O’Regan joins Paul to discuss his one man performance in the play Private Peaceful (by Michael Morpurgo, the celebrated author of “War Horse,”). Shane takes on 40 roles an incredible task. Does he ever mix them up? Find out in this candid interview….Tune in and enjoy!