Political operative Victor Reyes: "Money has become the driving force behind competitive elected officials"

Attorney, former Hispanic Democratic Organization (HDO) chieftain and longtime aide to Mayor Daley Victor Reyes joins Justin to talk about his career, the upcoming Chicago mayoral race, why there are so few Latino candidates for mayor, why money has become the driving force behind competitive elected officials, how he started out in Chicago politics, the history of Latino politics in Chicago, the original goal of the HDO, if he misses being involved with government on a day-to-day basis, the status of political patronage and the “Chicago Machine,” what happens when a powerful politician like Mayor Emanuel announces he is no longer running for re-election and how history will look back on the legacy of Mayor Richard M. Daley

