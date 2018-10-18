× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures in for John Williams 10.18.18: Darrell Hammond, Max Frost, J.B. Pritzker

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures sub in for John with a revolving door of guests. First, Saturday Night Live legend Darrell Hammond talks about how he views himself on TV, and does some of his best impressions. Then, Singer Max Frost plays a couple of songs in-studio, and talks about touring. He opened for Twenty One Pilots last night. J.B. Pritzker sits in with Pete and Jane, and talks about some of his goals as governor, while also addressing the racial discrimination lawsuit against him, and Toiletgate. Finally, Pete and Jane talk about their favorite Halloween candy and surprise two listeners.