Marlene Wells: A Legend In One’s Own Time

They say there’s no business like show business. And, when you’re Marlene Wells, who is celebrating 51 years at WGN Radio, your business becomes your family. Bill and Wendy talk to Marlene about her time working at the mighty 720 and all the famous people she’s met. Happy Anniversary, Marlene!

Check out all the fantastic photos Marlene has taken with the stars during her time here at WGN here.

