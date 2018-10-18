Legislation to legalize sports betting in Illinois moves closer to becoming a reality
The Director of Sportsbook Operations for BetChicago.com, Vic Salerno joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about his efforts to push sports gambling legislation in Illinois and how it could save horse racing in the state.
[audi http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3557667/roe-conn-vic-salerno-illinois-sports-betting_2018-10-17-192207.64kmono.mp3%5D
