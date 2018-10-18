Legislation to legalize sports betting in Illinois moves closer to becoming a reality

This Aug. 1 2018 photo shows a board at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, N.J., listing the odds on pro football games in the first week of the NFL season. Resorts casino will begin taking sports bets in person on Wednesday, Aug. 15, becoming the fifth Atlantic City casino to do so. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The Director of Sportsbook Operations for BetChicago.com, Vic Salerno joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about his efforts to push sports gambling legislation in Illinois and how it could save horse racing in the state.
[audi http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3557667/roe-conn-vic-salerno-illinois-sports-betting_2018-10-17-192207.64kmono.mp3%5D
