Is it Aliens? SETI Senior Astronomer looks at what is causing “fast radio burst” in space
Senior Astronomer for the SETI Institute, Seth Shostak joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss newly discovered “fast radio bursts(FRBs)” spotted close to Earth and whether or not they could be messages created by technological advanced alien civilizations.