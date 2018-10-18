× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 181: Week 6 Bears, NFL Preview

After a disappointing loss to the Dolphins in Miami, the Bears return home for a matchup with the New England Patriots. Before shifting the focus entirely to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the Pats; Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns give their final thoughts on what went wrong against the Fins. They react to voicemails and emails left by listeners. The guys play audio clips from linebacker, Danny Trevathan; cornerback, Kyle Fuller; and New England head coach, Bill Belichick. Later on, Hoge and Jahns talk about the biggest questions heading into Sunday, make bold predictions, and project the final score as well.

