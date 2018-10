Garbage stopped by the Riviera Theatre Wednesday night to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their album, Version 2.0. Backed by the driving beat of Butch Vig and the powerful lead vocals of Shirley Manson, they grabbed the audience’s attention right out of the gate and never let go.

SUBSCRIBE HERE:

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with Michael?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann