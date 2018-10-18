× Dean Richards says the new Halloween movie has just the right amount of shock moments

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, uncle Dean Richards! Dean joins the show all the way Scotland. They talk about the highly anticipated movie, Queen biopic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘The Conners‘ premiere. Dean also reviews ‘Halloween,’ ‘Beautiful Boy,’ and ‘The Oath,’ out in theaters on Friday, October 19.

