× College Football: Recapping Week 7; Previewing Week 8

Another wild week is in the books including upsets, comebacks and unexpected blowouts. Northwestern play-by-play announcer, Dave Eanet, and former Northwestern quarterback, Dan Persa, recap the week that was and look ahead to Saturday’s schedule. Chicago Tribune College Football Columnist, Teddy Greenstein, joins the guys to share his thoughts on the Big Ten and how he sees things playing out going forward. Dave and Dan preview Michigan-Michigan State, Northwestern-Rutgers and Ohio State-Purdue.