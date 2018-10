× Cochran Show Chicago Bulls youth correspondent Conor Gibbs

Conor Gibbs is the Steve Cochran Show Bulls correspondent for the 2018-19 season. Conor is a 5th grater at St. Clement and he’s an avid sports nut. He’s even going as Zach LaVine for halloween! Conor thinks the Bulls will be better than people think but they won’t win the championship.