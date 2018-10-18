× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.18.18: Here’s to you Marlene

Today we celebrate one of our very own, Marlene Wells. Marlene has been with the station for 51 YEARS. Can you believe it? Bill and Wendy talk to her about her time at WGN and all the famous people she’s met. Then, Bill and Wendy talk about a survey that asked fifth-grade students in Vermont about their sexual history, preference and gender identity. The great Dean Richards joined the show all the from Scotland. And outdated slang terms that will make you sound old.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.