× Amber Alert – Police searching for 7-month-old

Update: This Amber Alert has been canceled. The child has been located.

..AMBER ALERT…

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE ILLINOIS STATE POLICE.

AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NORTHERN ILLINOIS.

A MALE, BLACK PASSENGER, NICKNAMED BOOPA, REFUSED TO EXIT THE VEHICLE DURING A TRAFFIC STOP IN THE CHICAGO METRO AREA. HE JUMPED INTO THE DRIVER’S SEAT AND FLED. THE FEMALE DRIVER’S INFANT WAS STILL IN THE VEHICLE. THE FEMALE DRIVER STATED SHE PICKED UP BOOPA THIS MORNING, AND THEY WERE DRIVING TO MADISON, WISCONSIN. THE MALE SUSPECT DOES NOT HAVE ANY RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. TROOPERS HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO LOCATE THE VEHICLE.

THE VICTIM IS KYLEE JONES, A 7 MONTH OLD BLACK FEMALE WEIGHING 23 POUNDS. SHE HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK JACKET AND GRAY JOGGING SUIT.

THE SUSPECT IS A 32 YEAR OLD BLACK MALE, 6 FEET TALL AND 225 POUNDS. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A TAN AND BLACK JACKET.

THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A SILVER 2013 CHEVROLET MALIBU, WITH ILLINOIS LICENSE PLATES A V 6 5 0 4 3. THE VEHICLE HAS TINTED WINDOWS, AND A CRACKED FRONT PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS REQUESTED TO DIAL 9-1-1 TO RELAY ANY INFORMATION TO THE ILLINOIS STATE POLICE.