× Amber Alert: IL Police Looking for Abducted 7-Month-Old

Update: This Amber Alert has been canceled. The child has been located.

Police are looking for missing seven-month-old Kylee Jones.

They say Jones was traveling in a vehicle with her mother and a man nicknamed ‘Boopa’. They say during a traffic stop ‘Boopa’ got in the drivers seat and fled with Kylee still in the vehicle.

Police tell us the car may be somewhere between Belvidere and Chicago on I-90.

Kylee is described as Black, brown eyes, black hair, weighing 23 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and grey jogging suit.

The car she was in is described as a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu, with Illinois license plate AV65043 and tinted windows.

Boopa is described as 32-years-old, black, with brown eyes and black hair, six feet tall, 225 pounds, wearing a tan and black jacket.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately.