Wintrust Business Lunch 10/17/18: Small Business Insurance, McDonalds Franchisees, Ballotpedia Helping You Vote.

It was a big up and down day for the market so needless to say Steve Bertrand wanted to know from Terry Savage what were the factors causing some of the fluctuations and also talking about the time of the year again where small businesses are preparing for open enrollment. Frank Sennett explained how the McDonalds/franchisee relationship could be changing after a staged revolt, and Sarah Rosier is reminding Illinoisans that you no longer have to step into the voting booth on November 6th and not know who is on the ballot thanks to sites like Ballotpedia.