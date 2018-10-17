× WGN Nightside 10.16.18 | Elysabeth Alfano talks plant-based diets, vegan motorcycle clubs and combating animal testing

Tonight on the WGN Nightside:

Elysabeth Alfano returns with another night full of fascinating guests!

Daniel Staackmann and Nicole Sopko from Upton’s Naturals stop by to talk about their contributions to the plant-based diet and how meat alternatives can be used to make delicious dishes like gyros, tacos and even BBQ!

Burac Sarak rides in to talk about the Vegan’s Choice Motorcycle Club, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who advocate for the rights of animals and are re-defining the biker image.

Marcia Kramer, J.D., Director of Legal/Legislative Programs for the National Anti-Vivisection Society closes the show to talk about ending animal testing and improving the welfare of animals across the country.